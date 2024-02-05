SBBWU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Sunday observed Kashmir Solidari­ty Day with a series of informative ses­sions, impassioned speeches, creative expressions, and thought-provoking discussions aimed at shedding light on the current and historical issues sur­rounding Kashmir.

The event aimed at reflecting chal­lenges faced by the Kashmiri people.

The commemoration was marked by a solidarity walk in which the Vice Chancellor, faculty, and students active­ly participated, emphasising unity and support. Additionally, the session com­menced with a moment of silence, sym­bolizing collective remembrance and respect for the Kashmiri’s struggle.

The event was packed with articu­late and inspirational speeches, es­says and poetry delivered by students who took the stage to share their per­spectives on the Kashmir issue. Each of them demonstrated a nuanced under­standing of the historical background and the contemporary struggles faced by the people of Kashmir.

The students eloquently voiced their concerns, emphasising the need for global attention and empathy towards the Kashmiri nation.

Also the art exhibition and on spot contest, provided a visual representa­tion of the Kashmir issue. Students ex­hibited their creativity through paint­ing, offering diverse perspectives on the conflict.

A talk was also given by Prof M Naeem Qazi, Director Area Study Centre, Pe­shawar emphasising upon the Role of Youth in the Issue of Kashmir and en­lightened the audience with compre­hensive overview of the Kashmir issue.

He delved into the religious history, Buddhist civilisation, Islamisation in Kashmir, the Mughal dynasty, Shalimar in Kashmir, and the Dogra Raj dynasty.

Stressing upon the need for inter­national Organisations’ attention, the speaker urged support from human rights organisations to address the Kashmir situation and provide relief to the nation. In a call to action, the speak­er particularly highlighted the pivot­al role that youth can play in fostering awareness, dialogue, and constructive change in addressing the complex chal­lenges faced by the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancel­lor, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed (TI) shed light on the Kashmir issue, emphasising the importance of awareness among stu­dents.

She articulated the need for India to allow the Kashmiri nation the free­dom to choose between an independ­ent state and joining Pakistan.

She addressed the atrocities com­mitted by the Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), highlighting the restrictions imposed on Muslims, including the de­nial of mosque access, confinement of women in their homes, and internet shutdowns.