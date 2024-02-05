Senegal president postpones election

DAKAR - Just hours be­fore official campaigning was due to start on Sunday, Sen­egal’s President Macky Sall an­nounced the indefinite postponement of a presidential election sched­uled for February 25, provok­ing anger from opposition figures and a ministerial resig­nation. In an address to the na­tion Saturday, Sall said he had postponed the vote that would have decided his successor because of a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court over the rejection of candidates.

Lawmakers are investigat­ing two Constitutional Coun­cil judges whose integrity in the election process has been questioned.

“I will begin an open na­tional dialogue to bring to­gether the conditions for a free, transparent and inclu­sive election,” Sall added, without giving a new date.

Under the country’s elec­tion code, at least 80 days must pass between the pub­lication of the decree setting the date and the election, so the earliest a vote could now be held is late April.