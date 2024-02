KARACHI - In preparation for the upcoming Gen­eral Elections 2024, Deputy Inspec­tor General of Police (DIGP) Technical and Transport, Sharjeel Kharal, has emphasised the need for a robust and integrated communication system. Pre­siding over a crucial meeting, Sharjeel Kharal underscored the importance of aligning communication efforts with the directives outlined by IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja.