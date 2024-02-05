Siraj reaffirms JI's commitment to freedom struggles of Kashmiris, Palestinians

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Monday reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the freedom struggles of the Kashmiris and the Palestinians.

Speaking with state-run television, Siraj affirmed the unwavering dedication of his party to the freedom causes of both Kashmir and Palestine, empahasising the need for a strong political stance.

The JI chief urged politicians to adopt a solid stance on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that the Pakistani nation would persist in providing unyielding support to the people of Kashmir, adding that his party’s top priority was the independence of Kashmir.

Answering a question, he said the JI had a comprehensive plan for Karachi if elected to power.

He highlighted Karachi’s diverse population, comprising people from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to unite everyone for Karachi’s development.

Siraj pledged to work towards establishing an Islamic, prosperous, clean, green and corruption-free Pakistan, aligning with the aspirations of the nation.