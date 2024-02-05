Monday, February 05, 2024
Steps taken to ensure peaceful elections: Minister

February 05, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  The Minister of Infor­mation and Public Relations for Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, emphasised crucial collaboration needed from both candidates and the public to ensure the success of the upcoming gen­eral elections. 

Addressing a press conference in Now­shera, he highlighted the need for cooper­ation with the administration, police, and election commission staff to guarantee se­curity and seamless logistical arrangements.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Na­deem Aslam Chaudhry, and Inspector Gen­eral of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, have undertaken comprehensive reviews of se­curity and administrative preparations by visiting various districts across the prov­ince. Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, in conjunction with the Chief Secretary and IGP, affirmed the government’s dedication to conducting peaceful general elections on February 8.

“All provincial preparations are finalised,” stated Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakak­hel. “Security measures are in place, admin­istrative arrangements are complete, and all available resources have been deployed to create a conducive environment for all election candidates,” he said.

Highlighting the on-ground assessments, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan have been active­ly visiting districts, recently focusing on cen­tral and southern districts. Their inspections include meetings with field teams to ensure a thorough understanding of the situation.

The minister emphasised the acting gov­ernment’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections. He under­scored the importance of public and can­didate cooperation in achieving a peaceful election environment.

“CCTV monitoring, control rooms at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Home De­partment, and emergency services in hos­pitals have been established,” assured Bar­rister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel. “We urge candidates to adhere to Election Commis­sion SOPs and work closely with the admin­istration to maintain a secure and orderly electoral process,” he added.

As the election date approaches, the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa government remains vigilant, striving to create a conducive en­vironment for a democratic and peaceful electoral process.

