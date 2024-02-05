Sunni Tehreek holds Kashmir solidarity rally

FAISALABAD - The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) organised the Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Sunday to highlight atrocities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Kashmir valley. Divisional President PST Prof Pir Asif Raza Qadri led the rally which started from PST Secretariat. The participants holding ban­ners and placards inscribed with different slogans marched on various city roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Asif Raza said that India has set an unprecedented example of tyranny in Kashmir valley where millions of peo­ple were slaughtered due to their demand of self-determination only. He said that Kashmir people were struggling for the last 7 decades against In­dian barbarism and their sacrifices would surely bring revolution in the valley.

He said that entire Pakistani nation was stand­ing with their Kashmiri brethren and continue their moral and diplomatic support till their free­dom. He said that PST was also observing Ashra-e-Sada-e-Kashmir to highlight cruelty of Indian forc­es in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In this connection, rallies and seminars would be ar­ranged to sensitise the international champions of human rights so that they could intervene and get the Kashmir dispute resolved according to aspira­tion of the Kashmiri people, he added.

A large number of people including Hafiz Mu­hammad Yasir Qadri al-Madani, Maulana Elyas Qa­dri, Malik Ali, Master Shaukat, Muhammad Zulfiqar Fauji and others were also present in the rally.

KASHMIR SOLIDARITY DAY ON MONDAY

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the district, here on Monday (Febru­ary 5, 2024) with the renewal of commitment of continuing support to the Kashmiri brethren till liberation of occupied Kashmir.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the city for early freedom of oc­cupied Kashmir. Quran Khawani sittings will also be arranged after Fajar prayers where the par­ticipants will also offer ‘Fateha’ for the martyrs of Kashmir struggle. The religious, political as well as social organisations will also arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars and walks to high­light the Kashmir Solidarity Day.