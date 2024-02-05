The Dark Side of Generation Z

The term “Generation Z” refers to individuals born between 1997 and 2012, making them the youngest members of so­ciety. As they begin to enter adulthood, it is important to examine the impact this generation has had on society and the world at large. While there are undoubtedly many posi­tive aspects to this generation, such as their technologi­cal savvy and open-mindedness, there are also several negative impacts that must be addressed.

One of the main criticisms of Generation Z is their addiction to technology. Growing up in a world where smartphones, social media, and constant internet ac­cess are the norm, this generation has become depen­dent on their devices for entertainment, communication, and even validation. As a result, they spend countless hours scrolling through social media feeds and playing online games, rather than engaging in real-life interactions and activities. This excessive screen time has been linked to a variety of negative consequences for young people. Studies have shown that it can lead to decreased attention spans, poor sleep habits, and even mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Furthermore, the constant com­parison to others on social media can create a sense of inadequa­cy and low self-esteem among young people, as they strive for the unattainable standards set by influencers and celebrities.

In addition to their reliance on technology, Generation Z has also been criticized for their lack of face-to-face communication skills. With so much of their interactions taking place online, many young people struggle with basic communication skills such as making eye contact, holding a conversation, and reading non-ver­bal cues. This can have a detrimental effect on their ability to form meaningful connections and succeed in the workplace. Moreover, as this generation enters the workforce, they bring with them a sense of entitlement and instant gratification. Growing up in an age of instant access to information and services has led Genera­tion Z to expect the same level of immediacy in all aspects of their lives. This can create challenges for them in the workplace, where hard work and patience are often necessary for success.

Furthermore, the prevalence of social media has given rise to a culture of “cancel culture” among Generation Z. This refers to the practice of publicly shaming and ostracizing individuals or compa­nies who have made mistakes or have differing opinions. While this can hold those in positions of power accountable for their actions, it can also lead to a lack of empathy and forgiveness, as well as a fear of speaking out or taking risks. The negative impact of Generation Z goes beyond their individual actions and behaviors. Their lack of concern for the environment and social issues has also raised con­cerns for the future of our planet and society. With the rise of fast fashion, single-use plastics, and other unsustainable practices, this generation has been accused of being selfish and ignoring the long-term consequences of their actions on the environment.

Moreover, although this generation has been exposed to more diversity and inclusivity than any other before them, there is still a lack of understanding and acceptance. Many young people still hold onto harmful prejudices and stereotypes due to their shel­tered online bubble, leading to discrimination and division within communities. So, what does all of this mean for future generations? It is clear that the actions and behaviors of Generation Z have a sig­nificant impact on society and will continue to do so in the years to come. As they begin to take on more leadership roles and shape the world around them, it is crucial that they address these negative impacts and work towards creating a better future.

One solution is for adults to take an active role in guiding and teaching Generation Z. It is important for parents, educators, and mentors to instill values such as empathy, critical thinking, and re­sponsible technology use in young people. By setting a positive ex­ample and providing guidance, we can help shape the attitudes and actions of this generation in a more positive direction.

Additionally, it is essential for Generation Z to take a step back and reflect on their own behaviors and the impact they have on others. By being more mindful of their actions, they can make con­scious decisions to reduce their screen time, improve their commu­nication skills, and be more aware of their environmental impact.

Dr Asif Channer

The writer is a Disaster Emergency Management Professional, Public Health Professional, Psychologist Criminologist and International Relations Expert as well as a freelance Columnist. He can be contacted at: dremergency

