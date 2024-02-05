Three drug peddlers arrested in joint rangers-police operation

Rangers and police in an intelligence-based operation arrested three drug peddlers in Baldia Town.

The suspects were identified as Rafiullah, Ghulam Nabi and Naveed.

According to Sindh Rangers, Naveed is the ringleader of intra-provincial gang of drug traffickers.

Arms, ammunition, a motorcycle and contrabands were seized from them.

Naveed was wanted by the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Narcotics Station and he was on the run. The suspects were handed over to police.

The law enforcers were conducting raids to arrest their accomplices. Further investigation was under way.