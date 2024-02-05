Three political heavyweights in the run for NA-35 Kohat

KOHAT - The election 2024 campaign on Sunday reached its peak in Kohat district, where a tough electoral battle is expected among Pakistan Muslim League (N) former senator Abbas Afri­di and ex-MNA Sharyar Afridi, backed by Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf and Saifullah Bangash of JUI-F on February 8.

Besides addressing corner meet­ings and public rallies, the polit­ical stalwarts approached large tribes, including Bangash, Afridi, Aurakzai, and others, to get their support for the 2024 election.

Shahryar Afridi had won the 2013 and 2018 elections from NA-35 Kohat after securing 68,129 votes and 82,248 votes, respec­tively, while JUI-F Gohar Bangash stood runner-up with 32,041 and 47,412 votes, respectively.

Political observers said that Seth Saifullah Khan Bangash, who was defeated in the previous elections by a narrow margin, could sur­prise many on election day.

Saifullah may have gained an advantage after his party fielded strong candidates in the three pro­vincial assembly constituencies, which were part of the National Assembly constituency, and these candidates were also campaigning for Saifullah.

PTI district president Aftab Iqbal will face three-time elec­tion winner and independent can­didate Amjad Afridi on PK-91. He remained part of the Awami Na­tional Party and the PTI and later joined the Pakistan People’s Party.

Amjad Afridi is considered an in­fluential candidate in the constitu­ency as he and his brother, PML-N’s Abbas Afridi, carried out massive development work in Kohat that may benefit them on D-Day.

JUI-F candidate Mohammad Shoaib of Darra Adamkhel, which is now part of KP-90, also has large voter support, especially from re­ligious people, and approached large tributes to get support ahead of the polling day.

PTI has fielded Daud Afridi in PK 91 Kohat, who will face party dissident and former MPA Imti­az Qureshi, who is contesting the election independently.

Iqbal Fana, who won the 2008 election as a nominee of the Mut­tahida Majlis-i-Amal, can also sur­prise his rivals on polling day.

He recently quit the Jamaat-i-Is­lami after a long affiliation to join the JUI-F after being approached by supporters, which can surprise many.

Former minister Ziaullah Ban­gash, who joined the PTI-Parlia­mentarians, has jumped into the electoral arena of KP-92, where he was being challenged by the PTI’s Shafi Jan, whose father laid the par­ty’s foundation in Kohat in 1996.

Johar Saifullah Khan Bangash of the JUI-F and Dr Zulfiqar of the PPP, who have sizable support in the “Mini Larkana” of the Bangash belt on the Hangu Road, are also in the field and will give tough time to political rivals.

Ikhlaq Ahmed, a voter for NA-35 Kohat, said that poor drinking wa­ter and sanitation, besides unem­ployment, were major problems, and any candidate with a solid pro­gram for its resolution would get an edge over others on February 8.

He said inadequate healthcare and education facilities, in addi­tion to unemployment, also need­ed to be addressed by the candi­dates.

Ikhlaq said that the youth of Ko­hat faced difficulties after visit­ing abroad for employment due to a lack of technical skills and de­manded the construction of a vo­cational education training in­stitute in all tehsils of Kohat. The voters also demanded linking Ko­hat via the Khushal Garh Bridge with the CPEC route, besides pro­moting industrialization for the employment generation of youth.