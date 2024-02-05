Traffic management plan being implemented to facilitate tourists in Murree: DC Murree

RAWALPINDI - Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Ab­bas Shirazi, has said that the traffic management plan is being implement­ed to facilitate tourists and avoid gridlock on the roads of Murree. He said that 13 tourist facilita­tion centers were estab­lished at different places in Murree, and a control room had also been made fully functional. The DC said that the district ad­ministration had made excellent arrangements to promote tourism in the region besides helping and assisting the tourists. A large number of tourists visit ‘Queen of Hills’, Mur­ree, to enjoy the snowfall in winter, he said, adding that solid steps were tak­en by the district admin­istration to provide assis­tance and guidance to the tourists. He informed me that on the directives of the Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, the admin­istration was ensuring strict implementation of the Murree Contingency Plan to facilitate the tour­ists. All the machinery, along with the drivers, was available around the clock during the snowfall season, he said. Accord­ing to the Murree Con­tingency Plan, additional staff has been provided to traffic police and re­lated departments. He said that the role of traffic police is most important to regulating the traffic in Murree. Entry of the ve­hicles would be allowed according to the parking capacity in Murree, he in­formed. The management had completed all its ar­rangements for the snow­fall season, and the staff and officers would not be allowed to remain ab­sent from their duties, he warned. Facilitation cen­ters at various locations in Murree, including Satara Meel, Lower Topa, Jika Galli, GPO, Kashmir Point, Kuldana, Kali Mitti, Masi­yari, Sindhan, Sunny Bank, Bhorban, Thanda Jungle, and Saharbagla, had been set up to guide and assist the tourists, the DC said. Public service messages were being displayed on SMDs to spread aware­ness among tourists, he informed. The DC further said that a 24/7 helpline is available to guide tourists and keep them updated about the weather and traffic conditions.