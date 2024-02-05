Monday, February 05, 2024
Tributes paid to novelist, playwright Bano Qudsia

Agencies
February 05, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The seventh death anniversary of famous Pakistani novelist, playwright, short story writer and spiritualist Bano Qudsia was observed on Sunday. Born on November 28, 1928, in Firozepur, Bano Qudsia was married to one of Pakistan’s finest writers Ashfaq Ahmed. Qudsia’s novel “Raja Gidh” is considered a modern Urdu classic. Among her more prominent writings are “Aatish-i-zer-i-paa”, “Aik Din, Asay Pasay”, “Chahar Chaman”, “Chhotaa Sheher Baray Log”, “Footpath ki Ghaas”, “Haasil Ghaat” and “Hawa Kay Naam”. The most well-known plays she wrote include “Aadhi Baat”, “Tamasil”, “Hawa ke Naam”, “Seharay and Khaleej”. She was honoured with Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 1983.

Agencies

