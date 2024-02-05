Two more children succumb to pneumonia in Punjab

Pneumonia claimed two more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 605 new cases of pneumonia were reported during the last 24 hours. The health authorities said Lahore logged 177 fresh cases of pneumonia during the last 24 hours.

Punjab has reported 318 pneumonia-related deaths, while over 20,872 cases have been reported in the province whereas Lahore only reported 58 deaths and 4,050 cases.

Health experts attribute the rapid increase in cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in the cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: