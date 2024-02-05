Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two pilots die in helicopter crash in southeast Türkiye

Agencies
February 05, 2024
International, Newspaper

ANKARA  -  Two Turkish pilots were killed, and one technician injured in a helicopter crash in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.

The chopper, registered in the inventory of the General Directorate of Security Aviation Depart­ment, crashed in the Kartal village of the Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The helicopter departed from the southern Ha­tay province and was last contacted at 10:49 p.m. local time late Saturday (1949 GMT), he said.

Many gendarmerie, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The in­jured technician was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Currently, the cause of the acci­dent was not revealed.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024