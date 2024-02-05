Two pilots die in helicopter crash in southeast Türkiye

ANKARA - Two Turkish pilots were killed, and one technician injured in a helicopter crash in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.

The chopper, registered in the inventory of the General Directorate of Security Aviation Depart­ment, crashed in the Kartal village of the Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The helicopter departed from the southern Ha­tay province and was last contacted at 10:49 p.m. local time late Saturday (1949 GMT), he said.

Many gendarmerie, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The in­jured technician was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Currently, the cause of the acci­dent was not revealed.