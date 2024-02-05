Two robbers killed in Arifwala police 'encounter'

Two suspected bandits were killed and their two accomplices escaped when they had an exchange of fire with police here on Sunday.

The encounter took place in Qubla Vegetable Market. Police started investigation after sending the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy.

According to Arifwala DSP, the robbers were history-sheeters and wanted by police in many cases of robbery, murder and plundering.

Police were informed that four robbers broke into a house and were busy plundering valuables from the house.

Police rushed to the scene, but the outlaws opened fire on the law enforcers.

Police retaliated and killed two robbers whereas their two aides managed to escape.

A manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing robbers was launched. Arms and valuables were recovered from the dead robbers.