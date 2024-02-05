Up close and personal with Shahzad Nawaz

Acclaimed actor, film director and singer Shahzad Nawaz has been talk of the town with his extremely popular character "Asif Khan" in Ary Digital's drama Mein.



It does not happen often that an actor playing the hero's father in a drama series garners more appreciation than the hero himself.



Shahzad Nawaz, the current heart-throb of Pakistan in an exclusive interview with The Nation opened up about his critically acclaimed character "Asif Khan" from Mein, personal life and future aspirations in general.

Your recent role as Asif Khan in the drama "Mein" has become extremely popular and is winning hearts. How do you choose your roles, and what attracted you to do this particular character?

First of all, I am truly indebted to the viewers to have responded to and received my character with so much love, admiration and support. This is the second time that I may have played the role of an antagonist and despite playing a strong negative character, people still empathize with hi. The first such instance was in 2002 when I had done Daira and now this.

To be honest, I choose from the choices being offered to me. My manager Farah is responsible to read and evaluate the scripts/roles offered to me and based on her feedback, I usually agree or decline a project. But I can tell you that there are just too many factors that influences an actor’s consideration of a project, and it can include but not limited to; and provided that one has dates available on him or her. It spans from the character, and presence/importance, co-stars being considered, story/script, the channel on which it will air and finally what compensation is being offered as talent fee. However, nothing can or should be generalised. There is also another important consideration and that is, relationships one has… for instance I have done a few projects purely because it was difficult to turn it down since the director or the producer who was making it was a friend, and it is only fair. So each time, and whenever you see me in a ‘special appearance’ or ‘guest appearance’ role, it is a given that the director or the producer is a personal friend.

In terms of Mein, or Asif’s character, it has a back-story, Badar Mehmood and I have been wanting to work, but somehow we couldn’t come to an agreeable common ground. We closest we came to working together was for drama serial ‘Cheekh’ in which I was to play Bilal Abbas’s older brother, a role which eventually Aijaz Aslam played. So there was a pending desire for a collaboration since the time of Cheekh. When Asif’s character was offered to me, Farah, my manager who seems to be extremely fond of Badar Mahmood’s work gave me a green signal and I said yes to it. Rest is history.

The attitude and the aura that you carry as Asif Khan seems so flawless. How did you manage to pull this character off so naturally?

I think, my overall persona and aura helped be build the character and take it further in consultation with the director. I did work diligently in the project but I did not find any difficulty pulling it off. The assertiveness, the confidence, the attitude was somewhat manageable for me to pull off for the screen.

Minus the revengeful side of Asif Khan, are there any similarities between Shahzad Nawaz and Asif Khan?

We are 180 degrees apart. Asif as a character borrowed heavily from my persona and that is just about all and any commonality between him and I. I would never want or remotely imagine myself to be a man so cunning like Asif. He was myopic, devoid of any true emotion and bogged-down with a false sense of security that came along with having wealth. Besides, why on earth in real life would I be wearing suits and be at home all the time!

Your fans think that the style statement for this role is beyond perfect. What was your style inspiration for this particular role?

Yes, thats quite the feedback and appreciation by fans and viewers that I have been reading on social media. But to tell you honestly, people who have known me over the years, tell me, I have always been savvy in my pick of wardrobe in real life.

Asif as a character did not wear anything, that Shahzad Nawaz doesn't already.

Your fans find an uncanny resemblance between your look in Mein and Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal. Do think you resemble with him? If not, then who do you think you resemble with from the showbiz industry?

I appreciate the fact that, people say such things out of admiration and with a good intention. In my view, I am perfectly comfortable in my skin, and the least compared to others is how I prefer. I do not personally see why should there be comparisons of any kind. God has made us all as individuals and lets all of us keep enjoying that.

As for the recent social media chatter on Ranbir Kapoor's resemblance to me, I have truly enjoyed how on each platform that it was being spoken about, I had an entire army of fans and admirers defend my own worldview, which was, no, I don't and I am me. So thank you all for all the comments that I agree with.

Airah staged Asif Uncle's marriage in the drama. Your fans want to know, is Shahzad Nawaz married in real life?

Shahzad Nawaz was ‘born-married’. It was love. Luckily for me, I got married at the age of 19 and have been happily married ever since. Alhamdulillah.

Mein is about to end soon. Can we get some spoilers for Mein's ending?

Let’s wait for a couple of hours more! But I too am hoping for an ending the audience will agree with, of late many Pakistani dramas leave the audience a bit upset in their finale episodes. Let's see how does Mein fair with the audience.

From "Parizaad" to "Mein," you've portrayed diverse characters. Is there a specific type of role or genre that you find most enjoyable to perform?

My personal desire would be to do a period epic. You know, playing a historic character.

You don't belong to a showbiz related family. What is your take on nepotism in the Pakistani film and drama industry?

Nepotism and Cronyism is a plague that has infested Pakistan, almost in every field and every place in Pakistan, and if compared to that, I can safely tell you that the Drama and Film industry is free of that, and there is a sound reason for that, agreed, people may have preferences but one can not risk a for-profit project such as cinema or television for personal favours. There is a lot of money and a project’s performance and reputation at stake. So while, there well may be anomalies, overall, Drama industry which is hungry for TRPs, have come a long way.



What upcoming projects, whether in film, drama, music, or any other field, are you excited about, and what can your fans look forward to?

Oh, ‘stay tuned’ I’d say. My film, ‘Abhi’ which is also Gohar Mumtaz’s debut film slated for release between coming Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Azha. My webseries ‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’ is scheduled to go online on Zee Zindagi from the 26th of this month. My Netflix Series is set to be released hopefully by the end of 2024.

And in this current interim, I am considering four scripts in all, and by the law of averages, I would in all probability, I’d say yes to one! In terms of music, Nadeem Jaffery and I are currently working on a single that I have penned and composed which should be out sometime on social media hopefully soon.

Is there a particular goal or achievement you aspire to in the coming years, either professionally or personally?

Indeed. Life is ‘work in progress’. Living is, trying to be a better version of ourselves. So, the journey continues, every day, every moment there is a new idea, a new opportunity waiting to be interfaced with. But, in terms of a clear desire to do something, if time permits, it has to be a book that I wish to pen, contouring my memoirs and my commentary on living itself from my personal lens.