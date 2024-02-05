Vote PPP to bury politics of hatred, Bilawal urges people

HYDERABAD, CHAKWAL - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the people to defeat the politics of division and hatred and this can be done only by sup­porting his party in the upcoming general elections as ‘We believe in stability and progress in the country can be achieved through cohesive manifesto’. Addressing a large public meeting in Hus­sainabad area here on Sunday, Bilawal blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties for continuing to sow division and hate for political gains.

“If any city has seen the poli­tics of hatred, divide and ter­ror, Hyderabad is one such city whose people have suffered losses and have given sacrifices too,” observed Bilawal while re­ferring to the ethnic tensions which prevailed in the city in the 1980s and 1990s. “But the peaceful people of Hyderabad did not back out or surrender to those tactics for which I want to salute you,” he said.

He alleged that while the PML-N had indulged itself in the poli­tics of hate and divide at the cen­tre, MQM-P was doing the same in Hyderabad and Karachi.

The PPP’s chairman added that those parties had turned politics into personal revenge, a deed which had always resulted in losses to the country, democ­racy, federation and the public.

“But they aren’t worried about it. They just want to become prime minister for the fourth time,” he said, referring to PML-N’s leader and former PM Nawaz Sharif. He appealed to the people that while making decision about their votes they should consider which political party could serve them without discrimination.

Stressing the need for hard work, the ex-foreign minister asked the participants: “You just get PPP won [elections]. I will handle this lion.”

Bilawal said the PPP only wanted to tackle the problems like poverty, inflation and un­employment with the support of the public. Revisiting the PPP’s 10-point charter of econ­omy, he promised to double the income of Pakistan’s people; to build 3 million homes for poor families with ownership rights for women; and supply up to 300 units free solar electricity. He assured the women that he wanted to serve them the way a son served his mother. Accord­ing to him, the PPP’s govern­ment at the center would not only enhance grants under the Benazir Income Support Pro­gram (BISP), it would also pro­vide interest free loans to wom­en to establish small businesses.

The PPP’s leader also pledged that the labour employed not only in the public sector but also those working in the private sector and the ones who were self-employed would also re­ceive the Benazir Mazdoor Card.

He reiterated that the part’s government would also launch support programs for peasants, youth and school students.

He said they would establish a university and specialized healthcare facilities in each dis­trict of Pakistan.

Bilawal repeated that the funds for his 10 pledges would be arranged by finishing 17 fed­eral ministries, which consume Rs 300 billion in annual bud­get, and by putting an end to Rs1,500 billion subsidies which were given to the country’s elite.

According to him, all those funds would be directly spent on the labours, peasants, youth, women and children.

He requested the workers and supporters to convey to oth­er people the fact that the up­coming election was a one on one contest between PPP and PML-N, adding that vote giv­en to other parties would be a waste. “The only way to stop Sharif from becoming prime minister for fourth time is by voting arrow,” he said.

He also urged the people that they should not vote the candi­dates of Grand Democratic Al­liance and MQM-P, blaming the latter for being supported by an enemy country’s espionage agency. He also advised the peo­ple against voting in favour of religious parties.

The PPP’s chairman later took oath from the candidates of his party contesting on the 9 con­stituencies in Hyderabad that they would serve the people af­ter winning the elections.

He also sought promise from the people that they would vote for arrow on February 8.

“I want all the seats from Hy­derabad. I want to work in ev­ery corner of Hyderabad and I will be able to do this if all PPP candidates win from Hyder­abad,” he underlined.

The PPP’s local leaders includ­ing Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Jab­bar Khan, Mukhtiar Ahmed alias Aajiz Dhamrah and others were present on the occasion.

Bilawal also did not spare even Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), the party which was an ally of the PPP in the previ­ous Pakistan Democratic Move­ment’s government.

He urged the participants not to vote for “book”, the elec­toral symbol of JUI-F, asking them not to support those who divide the nation on a religious basis. “I needed all the seats of Hyderabad,” he tasked his par­ty workers.

Bilawal thanked the people for electing PPP during the re­cent local body elections in the city and said: “There will be a rain of arrows on February 8.”

Meanwhile, addressing a gath­ering of ‘Jayalas’ gathering in Chakwal city, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressing his commitment to serving the peo­ple of the region.

“I am among my own people,” remarked Zardari, highlighting his connection to Chakwal. “My sons from Chakwal invited me, and I had to answer their call,” Zardari said, adding that he has made the commitment to serve the people of Chakwal.

Zardari underscored the PPP government’s achievements, particularly the initiation of the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme and the doubling of government employees’ sala­ries. However, he acknowledged the current challenges faced by the people, citing high inflation that outpaces salary increments.

“These rulers do not want to give the due prices of your crops,” stated Zardari, address­ing the economic concerns of the agricultural community in Chakwal. He pledged to prior­itise the welfare of the people, promising to ensure fair pric­es for agricultural produce and provide essential facilities such as gas connections and infra­structure once a PPP govern­ment is established.

The former president reiterat­ed his commitment to address­ing the needs of the community and striving for economic relief and development in Chakwal.