Women labour can increase economic output: PFC

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said that in countries with greater gender inequality, closing the gap in women’s labour force participation could increase economic output by an average of 35 per­cent. Talking to delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms Maheen, he said, “We have to narrow gen­der gap which is harm­ing national as well global growth.” He said that keep­ing women out of economic opportunities is unfair and also harms growth and re­silience for all. “Over the time, gender-sensitive macroeconomic and fi­nancial policies will result in higher growth, greater economic stability and re­silience, and lower income inequality—a dividend not just for women, but for everyone,” he added. He said out of 190 countries surveyed, the World Bank found that women were equal legal standing with men in just 12 countries which speaks of sorry state of affairs worldwide. Mian Kashif Ashfaq mentioned that according to organisa­tion for economic coopera­tion and development, the gender based discrimina­tion in social institutions costs the world economy $6 trillion but in recent years countries have re­duced these costs through social and legal actions such as curbing underage marriages, criminalisa­tion domestic violence and increasing the number of female elected officials. He said macro economic and financial policies affect women and men differ­ently, often unintentionally. He said policy makers must help identify and remedy those biases by applying a gender lens to our main activities focusing towards maximum participation of women in every sphere of life for quick economic prosperity. He said, “I have offered full scholarship to women with free food and hostel for imparting train­ing in modern designs of furniture industry and will be absorbed on regular jobs after successful train­ing.” He said in all expos of Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil, women entrepreneurs are fully encouraged for participation to showcase their products and special discount is also offered to them for stall reservations. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said no country could progress in any sector without active participation of women which constitutes 49 per­cent of total population of Pakistan. He said women can contribute significantly in cottage and small scale industrial units and gov­ernment should offer them interest free loan to bring this segment of the society in the national mainstream.