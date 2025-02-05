10 killed in attack at Swedish school for adults, gunman believed among dead

OREBRO - Swedish police said that about 10 people were killed during a shooting Tuesday at an adult education centre. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunman was among the dead. He was believed to be among those hospitalized. Police said that there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point. Police didn’t immediately know how many people were wounded in the shooting on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm. Authorities were working to identify the deceased. They didn’t immediately provide an exact number of fatalities. Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.

Swedish police said, the deadliest attack to take place in Sweden on what the prime minister said was a “painful day” for the country.

The gunman is believed to be among those killed and a search is continuing at the school for other possible victims, the local police chief told a press conference. The perpetrator’s motive was not immediately known. All of the people injured have been taken to hospital and four have undergone operations for their injuries. One person is critically injured, but there could be others wounded, said Jonas Claesson, who represents local health services in the area. Multiple Swedish outlets have reported that several people have been killed in the school shooting.

but police have said they cannot comment at this time on whether there were any fatalities.

“This is currently seen as an attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence,” police said in a statement.

Police heard reports of a shooting taking place at Risbergska school - an adult education centre. The facility sits on a campus that is home to other schools.

These centres are attended primarily by people who have not finished primary or secondary school. Police have started an investigation and have evacuated nearby schools, local police chief of Orebro, Roberto Eid Forest, said at a news conference. An update on the Swedish police website said officers “suspect one of the people in the hospital is the perpetrator”. Earlier, students at several nearby schools were being kept indoors “for security purposes”.

“We don’t want members of the public to go there,” Forest warned. Nearby hospitals are clearing their emergency rooms and intensive care units to free up space for patients, local reports said. Teacher Lena Warenmark told SVT, Swedish public radio, she heard around 10 gunshots close to her study. “The government is in close contact with the Police Authority and is closely monitoring developments.”

His justice minister, Gunnar Strommer, echoed those remarks, telling local broadcaster SVT “the news of an attack at Orebro is very serious”.

A news conference will be held later tonight by the Swedish government about the incident, local media report.