Abid Ali reaches 11,000 first-class runs, joins Pakistan’s elite batters

LAHORE - Pakistan’s record-holder Test and ODI batter has added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career by surpassing the 11,000-run mark in first-class cricket.

The prolific right-handed batter reached the milestone in his 164th first-class match, representing SNGPL against Wapda in President’s Trophy Grade-I, boasting an impressive record of 30 centuries and 43 half-centuries. With this feat, has now joined an exclusive list of 47 Pakistani cricketers who have amassed 11,000 or more runs in red-ball cricket, further cementing his legacy in the domestic circuit.

Shortly after adding another feather to his already illustrious cap, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Allah Almighty for this remarkable achievement.“I am deeply grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing me with yet another milestone in my professional career. With renewed determination and peak fitness, I am fully committed to serving my country and the national team in the best possible way. “If given the opportunity to represent Pakistan in the Test and ODI formats, I will leave no stone unturned in making my nation proud. My goal is to bring more glory to my team and country through great dedication and hard work,” Abid added. Renowned for his consistency and classical stroke play, Abid continues to be a vital figure in Pakistan’s cricketing landscape, showcasing resilience and determination throughout his career. He is currently Pakistan’s most reliable batter, possessing the skill and temperament to anchor the innings and address the team’s batting challenges in Test and ODI cricket with his composed and responsible performances.