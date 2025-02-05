ANF seizes over 33 kg drugs in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations recovered 33.839 kg drugs worth over Rs 9.3 million and arrested seven accused including three women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday. He informed that in an operation, 6.712 kg absorbed ice drug was recovered from the bag of a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport. 327 grams hashish hidden in the shoes of a passenger going to Dubai at Peshawar International Airport was rounded up. 6 kg opium and 4.8 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Bhuwana in Chiniot. 4 kg heroin and 4 kg ice were recovered from a car intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and two accused including a woman were arrested.

In 5th operation, 6 kg hashish hidden in secret cavities of a car was recovered near Pashtkhara Chowk Peshawar.

In 6th operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from two women going in a passenger bus near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.