Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends Swati’s interim bail till 12th in May 9 cases

ATC extends Swati’s interim bail till 12th in May 9 cases
Our Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until February 12 in five cases related to the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on Swati’s pre-arrest bail applications. However, the PTI leader did not appear in court despite the expiry of his interim bail. A counsel representing Swati submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was ill and admitted to a hospital in Mansehra for treatment. He further informed the court that Swati was unable to travel due to his illness and requested a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

Upon this, the court accepted the application and extended Azam Khan Swati’s interim bail until February 12. However, the court emphasized that Swati must appear at the next hearing, warning that this was his last opportunity.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025