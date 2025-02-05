Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Attock.police arrest 5 anti-social elements

STAFF REPORT
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Police have arrested five anti-social elements allegedly involved in different criminal activities. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details, provided to journalists, police arrested Umar Rehman and Jangrez Khan r/o Batgram for their alleged involvement in the murder of Akhtar Ali r/o Mardan. In another attempt, police arrested Abdul Hameed r/o Jand for allegedly minting money from people in the name of faith healing. Police also arrested Muhammad Uzair r/o Basia for keeping Muhammad Hamaad in illegal confinement and filming him nude. On the other hand, police arrested Noor Gul r/o Waziristan for abusing and giving life threats to a woman.

