Australia faces major blow as Pat Cummins likely to miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Australia has been dealt a significant setback ahead of the , with captain likely to miss the tournament due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Cummins, who has been struggling with the issue since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, has yet to resume bowling, casting serious doubt over his participation.

Head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that while Australia’s ODI squad is set to depart for Sri Lanka on Thursday, Cummins is “heavily unlikely” to be part of the touring squad.

His absence means Australia will need a new captain, with Steve Smith and Travis Head emerging as frontrunners for the leadership role.

“Pat Cummins hasn’t been able to resume any type of bowling, so he’s heavily unlikely. That means we do need a captain,” McDonald said.

“Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two we’ve been having conversations with while building out the Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They’re the obvious choices for the leadership role.”

Adding to Australia’s concerns, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is also battling a hip injury, which previously kept him out of part of the Test series against India. His availability for the Champions Trophy remains uncertain.