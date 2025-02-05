Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Awareness walk held to mark World Cancer Day

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
February 05, 2025
Timergara  -  World Cancer Day was observed at Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) on Tuesday.

The staff of Timergara Medical College (TMC) and TTH organized an awareness walk on the hospital premises to mark World Cancer Day. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, ministerial staff, and the general public participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, TMC Principal Prof. Samiullah and onthers stated that the silent killer disease is posing a potentially significant health burden in Pakistan.

“With the epidemiological transition in Pakistan, it is expected that the cancer burden will increase in the future due to rising life expectancy, an aging population, and the adoption of behaviours and lifestyle factors that lead to cancer,” they added. They mentioned that there has been an increased frequency of cancers such as breast, lip and oral cavity, lung, lymphoma, colorectal, cervix uteri, esophagus, and bladder in Pakistan.

“The most prevalent cancer among the female population is breast cancer, and the most prevalent cancer among the male population is lip and oral cavity cancers,” they observed. “Oral cancer is quite common among people who use chewable and non-chewable tobacco, areca nut, betel leaf, have poor dental hygiene, and suffer from oncogenic viral infections or genetic predispositions,” they explained.

Shahid Hussain Yousafzai

