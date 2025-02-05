Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s strong and unwavering commitment to supporting the Kashmir cause on all diplomatic, political, and international fronts. He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir. In his statement, Sardar emphasized the nation’s resolute and steadfast position on the Kashmir dispute, noting that Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year on 5th February. He reiterated Pakistan’s firm support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination. The Speaker condemned the persistent human rights violations and abuses by Indian forces in Kashmir, expressing grave concern over the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Denouncing India’s revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A—which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir—he termed the move a blatant violation of international law and a disregard for the region’s disputed status.

He underscored the urgent need for the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, reaffirming that these resolutions guarantee the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and call for an end to India’s unlawful occupation of the territory.

The Speaker further affirmed that Pakistan would continue to raise the Kashmir issue on international platforms, advocating for a peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.