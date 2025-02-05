Azma accuses global organisations of ignoring Kashmir crisis

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has expressed deep concerns regarding the international community’s indifference towards the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir.

She questioned why global organizations, which are “fast asleep,” cannot see the suffering and bloodshed of Kashmiris. She emphasised that despite the continued oppression, the hope for freedom remains alive in every Kashmiri and the purpose of observing events like February 5 is to remind the world and international media that Kashmir is still bleeding, and the atrocities continue with each passing moment.

She stated,”Apart from Nawaz Sharif, no one has raised the Kashmir issue on the global stage.”

“We have done everything possible at the diplomatic level for Kashmir, and we will continue to do so,” she affirmed.

Speaking at a press conference at Liberty Chowk, Azma Bukhari remarked that this year marks the first time in Pakistan’s history that February 5 is being celebrated with renewed enthusiasm and spirit. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will address the crowd at Liberty Chowk on February 5, sending a strong message to the international community and media that Kashmir should be discussed in the manner it truly deserves. She added that Maryam Nawaz, being a Kashmiri herself, fully understands and shares the sentiments of the people of Kashmir. The party has made every effort to highlight the Kashmir issue through peaceful means, particularly through images that capture the dire situation.

Bukhari further emphasised that the struggle for freedom in Kashmir will only succeed when the people are granted their right to self-determination. “Kashmir is currently imprisoned, and the martyrs of Kashmir are our brothers and sisters,” she said. “Every voice raised from Liberty Chowk will echo in every corner of the world.”

The Information Minister also took a jibe at opposition parties, suggesting they need to reflect on their own failures. “Political parties have nothing to show for their efforts,” she remarked, urging them to focus on improving their governance rather than criticising the work of Maryam Nawaz.

She criticized the Sindh government, accusing them of trying to undermine the efforts of the ruling party. “The Sindh government’s only job is to point fingers at Maryam Nawaz’s work,” she said.

Bukhari also condemned the political parties for making derogatory remarks about the martyrs of Pakistan. She reaffirmed that anyone involved in terrorism will be held accountable. “We do not blame India for every incident, though they constantly attempt to destabilize the region,” she said. “Sadly, some of our own political parties are now insulting our martyrs.”

Addressing the ongoing terrorism issue, Azma Bukhari said, “Those who once stood firm are now begging or writing letters. Some individuals will keep waiting for a response, but they will not get one. The Pakistani military is sacrificing its lives for peace, and our martyrs are the pride of the nation. Nawaz Sharif was the one who trapped the terrorist menace in a bottle. After that, everyone knows who released the terror from the bottle and allowed it to wreak havoc again.”