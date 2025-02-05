Bigger, bolder, and breathtaking: PCB gears up for HBL PSL 10 with logo reveal

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday officially unveiled the logo for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) to mark a historic milestone in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. The flagship tournament, celebrated for its thrilling contests and unmatched entertainment, will be staged across Pakistan from April 8 to May 19, 2025, commemorating a decade of cricketing excellence.

The newly revealed HBL PSL 10 logo serves as a bold tribute to the tournament’s remarkable journey, symbolizing its transformation into one of the world’s most competitive and prestigious T20 leagues. With a sleek and modern design, the emblem embodies the league’s spirit of passion, unity, and ever-growing legacy, while also signifying a bright and exciting future ahead. One of the most striking features of the logo is the six bold lines, a heartfelt nod to the six franchises that have played a pivotal role in shaping the league’s identity. These lines not only highlight the regional pride and cricketing cultures each team represents but also emphasize the unbreakable camaraderie and sportsmanship that define the HBL PSL.

Reflecting on the league’s extraordinary journey, HBL PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer lauded the tournament’s immense impact on Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.“From breathtaking last-ball thrillers to record-breaking centuries, the HBL PSL has produced countless unforgettable moments that are now etched in cricketing folklore. Over the past nine seasons, we have witnessed exceptional talent, thrilling performances, and a league that has brought fans together like never before,” he said.

As the tournament steps into its landmark 10th edition, he emphasized that the upcoming season promises to be even more spectacular.“With bigger stars, higher stakes, and celebrations befitting a decade of excellence, the HBL PSL 10 is set to redefine the cricketing spectacle. Fans can expect an action-packed season filled with legendary rivalries, electrifying performances, and a cricketing carnival that will once again unite the nation and captivate global audiences,” he added.

Since its inception, the HBL PSL has evolved beyond just a cricket tournament; it has become a movement, a festival, and a proof to Pakistan’s great passion for the sport. The past decade has not only showcased world-class cricket but has also contributed significantly to the growth of the game in Pakistan, promoting emerging talent and providing a global stage for local and international stars.

With the countdown to Season 10 officially underway, the excitement is already building. As teams, players, and fans prepare to celebrate a decade of PSL magic, the upcoming edition promises to be a grand spectacle—one that will once again reaffirm the league’s status as one of the finest T20 competitions in the world.The road to HBL PSL 10 begins now, and the celebrations are only just getting started!