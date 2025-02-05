Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Cancer now leading cause of death in Greece

Anadolu
4:06 PM | February 05, 2025
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Health

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Greece, largely due to high smoking rates, air pollution, and a struggling public health system, local media reported Tuesday.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related fatalities, the daily To Vima reported.

Breast and lung cancer are the most frequently diagnosed forms in women, while prostate and lung cancer are the most common in men, the report added.

Greece has higher obesity rates than other Mediterranean countries, such as Italy and Spain, with up to 70% of the lower-income population affected, according to the report.

The daily stressed the need for a national cancer strategy, saying: “By prioritizing prevention, investing in innovative treatments, and ensuring equal healthcare access, Greece can significantly reduce cancer-related mortality and improve patient outcomes.”

