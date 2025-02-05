Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s message on Kashmir Solidarity Day
11:10 AM | February 05, 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, emphasizing that the love for Kashmir runs in every Pakistani’s blood.

She paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the right to self-determination, stating, "Salute to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been bravely resisting Indian oppression for seven decades."

Condemning Indian atrocities, she remarked, "Brutal oppression has turned the paradise-like valley into a prison." She urged the United Nations and other international organizations to take concrete steps against the ongoing bloodshed and human rights violations in Kashmir.

"Sustainable peace will remain a distant dream until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with UN resolutions," she asserted, adding that history proves that tyranny never lasts long, and the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain.

She reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic, political, and moral support for Kashmiris on every platform. "We will continue to raise our voice for the rights of the Kashmiri people at every international forum," she pledged, expressing hope that Kashmiris will soon witness the dawn of freedom.

