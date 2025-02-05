COAS Gen Asim Munir reaffirms support for Kashmiris

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) during his visit to Muzaffarabad.

Interacting with Kashmiri notables and veterans, the army chief paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs. At the Jammu and Kashmir Monument, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, honoring those who gave their lives for the cause of Kashmir.

Gen Munir stated that Indian atrocities and the rise of Hindutva extremism have only strengthened the Kashmiri people's resolve for self-determination. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will always stand by them in their legitimate struggle against state-sponsored repression.

"Without any doubt, Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan, as per the free will and destiny of its people," he remarked.

The COAS also commended the professionalism, dedication, and combat readiness of officers and soldiers deployed in Kashmir, acknowledging their resilience in challenging operational conditions. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peak operational preparedness to counter any threats.

Expressing full confidence in the battle readiness of the Armed Forces, he underscored that no act of aggression would go unanswered, reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Upon arrival in Muzaffarabad, Gen Munir was received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps.