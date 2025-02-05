Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Court delays Parvez Elahi’s indictment once again

Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
LAHORE  -   An anti-corruption court on Tuesday once again delayed the indictment of the accused in the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case due to the absence of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. At the start of the proceedings, a counsel representing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to excuse his client from personal appearance for one day. He informed the court that doctors had restricted Parvez Elahi from walking due to his health condition. At this, the court allowed Parvez Elahi’s exemption application and adjourned further hearing till February 18. The court also directed all the accused to ensure their appearance at the next hearing for indictment.

