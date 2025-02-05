Covenant with Kashmiris

Ever since Pakistan came into being, the people of Occupied Kashmir have been fighting against the unconstitutional and illegitimate domination of India. The struggle of the Kashmiris for independence is constitutional and in line with the principles of self-determination of the subjugated people of the world. Exactly, it is the result of the unprecedented struggle of the Kashmiri people that where the Kashmir issue is alive till today, the Kashmiri people will never be ready to give up their right to self-determination. This is a misconception of the Indian Prime Minister that the use of force will succeed in suppressing the struggle for freedom of the brave people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) while those who are fighting for their rights in Occupied Kashmir will never stop sacrificing their lives for fear of racial discrimination to send a message to the Prime Minister of India that further delay in resolving Kashmir issue under UN resolutions is unacceptable.

It is clear that the zealous people of Occupied Kashmir will never accept Indian domination. However, the atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir are escalating. India wants to suppress the rising voice of independence in Occupied Kashmir by force. The Indian government first abolished its ostensible democracy in Occupied Kashmir and imposed a governorship. This tactic proved futile and Presidential rule was imposed, but when the Kashmiri people did not bring to mind any oppression, barbarism and brutality then on August 5, 2019, the Modi government ceased the special status of Kashmir by deploying the army. Today, the number of ruthless Indian soldiers in occupied Kashmir has reached 0.9 million. The oppressed Kashmiris of Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) have been facing the worst sanctions curfew for almost a year and a half, yet they are not ready to give up their right to freedom.

The Indian government may pretend to be democratic as much as it wants, but Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir has been exposed to the world. However, the world powers and institutions have remained silent spectators. The United Nations (UN) has from time to time verbally called for dialogue between the two countries on the Kashmir issue but has been unable to play an effective role in practice. In the distant past, the United States has made some attempts at mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue and to some extent, the matter was moving towards a political solution. The United States withdrew from the mediation on pressure from India, although the United States of America leadership is well aware of the Kashmiri people’s struggle for independence and is well aware that this issue could lead to future nuclear war despite knowing all the facts, the United States is reluctant to find a political solution to the Kashmir issue because his economic interests are linked to India. The only solution to this problem is to hold a plebiscite among Kashmiris where Kashmiris will decide their future and remove the tears, immense pain, suffering and relentless life they have lived for the past 75 years.

Pakistan has for a long time been trying to expose the Indian barbarism in Occupied Kashmir to the world. Due to Pakistan’s non-aligned and diplomatic support of Kashmiris, India is taking all possible steps against Pakistan, including escalating terrorism against the LOC and laying the groundwork for conspiracies. In response to this, Pakistan has no aggressive intentions but it has the right to defend itself against a vicious enemy like India. Attempts have been made by Pakistan for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir, but no impression of weakness is being given. In this regard, Pakistanis and politicians also continue to express such views emphasizing the peaceful resolution of Kashmir and assure that Pakistan is fully prepared for its defense. This is not just rhetoric but in practice, solidarity is made clear by renewing pledges on Kashmir Solidarity Day every year.

With every passing day, the people of Pakistan, along with their occupied Kashmiri brothers, renew their commitment that the struggle for independence will continue till the independence of the Kashmir Valley. On February 5th, which is the day of a renewed covenant to the Kashmiri people, all human rights organizations should also go ahead and condemn the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the barbarism of the Indian occupying forces while also urging the international community to pay special attention to the Kashmir issue and find a politically and constitutionally viable solution. The Indian government has closed all the doors of a political solution in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by inciting fear and violence through the 0.9 million army. The international community has to be a savior for the Kashmiri people while trying to open all these closed doors. Until the people of Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) are freed from Indian slavery, the Pakistani people renew their commitment to solidarity with Kashmir and will continue to support the oppressed Kashmiris till the end.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com