Dr Miftah Ismail emphasises need for economic reforms

KARACHI - Dr Miftah Ismail, former federal minister, delivered a compelling talk on “Pakistan’s Economic Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities” to students and faculty at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) in Karachi on Tuesday.

In a dynamic conversation with Dr Muhammad Ali Faisal, Assistant Professor at IoBM, Dr Ismail discussed key challenges facing Pakistan’s economy and proposed actionable solutions for the future. Dr Ismail opened the session by emphasizing the necessity of disrupting the existing system to stimulate growth and progress in Pakistan. He highlighted the gross domestic product (GDP) as the most significant indicator of economic growth, while stressing that inflation has exacerbated the economic divide, widening the gap between the rich and poor. He further pointed out that rising tax rates and inflation are putting increasing pressure on the disposable income of Pakistanis. Dr Ismail emphasized the need for economic reforms, including tax equity, agricultural investment, and empowering farmers.

Highlighting governance failures, he addressed socio-economic issues like stark class divisions and 26 million out-of-school children. Dr. Ismail proposed reforms in law and order, education, healthcare, and civic services, urging NFC system overhauls, decentralization, and local government empowerment. His vision underscored systemic changes to ensure sustainable progress and equitable resource distribution in Pakistan.