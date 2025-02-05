FIA Lahore cracks down on human trafficking

The (FIA) Lahore Zone has intensified its crackdown on human trafficking and visa fraud, leading to the arrest of two key suspects.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that targeted operations in Lahore and Kasur resulted in the apprehension of Zahid Mustafa and Amjad Bhatti.

Zahid Mustafa, a fugitive wanted since 2024, was arrested for allegedly scamming a citizen with a fake Canadian job offer, embezzling Rs 3.99 million. He had been evading authorities since a case was registered against him at the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Amjad Bhatti was found running a fraudulent employment scheme, deceiving multiple citizens with false promises of overseas jobs.

During the raid, FIA officials recovered several Pakistani passports and counterfeit Spanish passports from their possession, with both suspects failing to provide valid explanations for the documents. Investigations revealed that they had illegally collected passports from citizens without authorization but failed to arrange travel, disappearing after extorting large sums of money.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfaraz Virk confirmed that operations against human traffickers have been intensified, with authorities maintaining close coordination with victims.

“The international human trafficking network will be dismantled entirely,” FIA vowed, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against human smuggling.