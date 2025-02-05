Five sentenced to death in Nigeria over ‘witchcraft’ murder

KANO - Five men have been sentenced to death by hanging in Nigeria’s Kano state for the 2023 murder of a woman they accused of witchcraft. The convicted men attacked Dahare Abubakar, 67, as she was working on her farm, beating and stabbing her to death. Ms Abubakar’s family went to the authorities and the suspects were swiftly arrested in a village 45km (28 miles) from Kano - the largest city in northern Nigeria. The case gained attention across the country and raised discussions over how people in rural areas continue to be murdered following witchcraft accusations.

The ones who make the claims without any proof believe that those they accuse are responsible for either a death of a family member, sickness or misfortune. Giving his ruling, Judge Usman Na’abba said the the prosecution had proven its case against the five men beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecutor, Abba Sorondiki, said he hoped the judgement would deter others from making wrongful accusations and then taking matters into their own hands.

The court heard that the victim was murdered after the sick wife of one of the accused, Abdulaziz Yahaya, had a dream that she was being pursued by Ms Abubakar, who was holding a knife. Yahaya then organised a group to confront Ms Abubakar, which resulted in her murder.

“There have been similar cases like this but this is the first time we are seeing up to five people sentenced to death for murder over wrongful witchcraft accusation,” Mr Sorondiki told the BBC.

The victim’s son, Musa Yahaya, said that the day his mother was killed was the worst day of his life and that he was pleased to see justice being served.

“I am happy because they would get the same treatment they meted out to my mother,” he said.