Free entry for all Fans! Star-studded Gaddafi Stadium inauguration before ICC Champions Trophy 2025

A great news for cricket crazy nation as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for all the fans on the occasion grand unveiling of the newly redesigned in Lahore on Friday 7 February, ahead of the .

The event will feature a series of celebrations, including a special lunch for over 1,000 workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will officially inaugurate the redesigned stadium, which was completed in record time to meet international standards for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The ceremony will be followed by the unveiling of Pakistan’s official kit for the tournament, accompanied by various individual performances and a spectacular light show.

The spectators will have free entry to the event, except for the Imran Khan enclosure while the gates will open at 5:30 pm.