Wednesday, February 05, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Free entry for all Fans! Star-studded Gaddafi Stadium inauguration before ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The spectators will have free entry to the event, except for the Imran Khan enclosure while the gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Free entry for all Fans! Star-studded Gaddafi Stadium inauguration before ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Web Sports Desk
9:21 PM | February 05, 2025
Sports

A great news for cricket crazy nation as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for all the fans on the occasion grand unveiling of the newly redesigned Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday 7 February, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The event will feature a series of celebrations, including a special lunch for over 1,000 workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will officially inaugurate the redesigned stadium, which was completed in record time to meet international standards for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The ceremony will be followed by the unveiling of Pakistan’s official kit for the tournament, accompanied by various individual performances and a spectacular light show.

The spectators will have free entry to the event, except for the Imran Khan enclosure while the gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Sweden school shooting death toll climbs to 11

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025