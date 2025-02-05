Wednesday, February 05, 2025
GB Assembly passes resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day

GB Assembly passes resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day
February 05, 2025
GIlGIT  -  The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming its full support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. The resolution stated that on October 27, 1947, India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, violating United Nations resolutions and international laws. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan salute the Kashmiri people’s 77-year-long struggle for independence and will continue to support their right to self-determination on every forum. Assembly members strongly condemned Indian oppression and atrocities and called on the international community to take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The resolution urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions to ensure that the Kashmiri people receive their legitimate rights. In addition to expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the resolution urged the global community to play its role in securing their right to self-determination.

