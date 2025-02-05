Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Gold price soars by Rs1900 per tola

February 05, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1900 and was sold at Rs294,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs292,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1629 to Rs252,314 from Rs250,685 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs231,296 from Rs229,802.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs49 to Rs3,314 from Rs3,265. The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,815 from $2,799, the Association reported.

