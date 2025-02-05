Govt employees to get plots through easy instalments: SACM KP

Peshawar - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding online membership registration was signed between the Housing Foundation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat, in the presence of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali, and Special Assistant for Science and Technology, Shafqat Ayaz.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the CM Dr Amjad Ali stated that the provincial government, considering the housing needs of employees, will provide plots through the Housing Foundation in various government housing schemes currently underway under the Housing Authority, as well as in new upcoming schemes. He mentioned that government employees will be allocated plots based on their pay scales, with easy installment plans.

The primary objective of this foundation is to provide plots to government employees without profit or loss. He added that today is a significant day for all provincial government employees who have longed for their own homes, as their long-awaited dream is about to come true. The Special Assistant also said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur envisions introducing residential projects in the province that meet modern-day requirements and ensure that residents face no difficulties.

On the occasion, the SACM thanked the media present at the event and expressed hope that the media would fully support such schemes.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board, Mohammad Aqif Khan, provided a detailed briefing on the Housing Foundation’s project.