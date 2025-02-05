Govt urged to introduce satellite internet services

ISLAMABAD - IT experts have urged the government to expedite the launch of satellite internet services by facilitating various new operators to enhance faster internet penetration across the country. They mentioned that new operators would not only bring foreign investment to develop infrastructure in the country but also play a pivotal role in supporting IT companies, exporters, businesses, and universities in both metropolitan and remote areas.

“The arrival of satellite internet in Pakistan is a game-changer for the economy and the export potential of the IT sector, industries, and agriculture,” said Senior Vice President of the Pakistan IT Association (P@SHA), Muhammad Umair Nizam. With over 38 million people in remote areas lacking access to reliable internet, satellite connectivity can bridge this digital divide, empowering millions with opportunities for online education, remote work, and digital entrepreneurship. This could significantly contribute to increasing Pakistan’s IT export revenue, which currently stands at $3.2 billion and has the potential to exceed $10 billion in the next few years with improved infrastructure, he said, adding that enhanced internet access will also support SMEs and freelancers, who currently contribute over $500 million annually in exports, allowing them to expand their reach globally.

“As an industry, we see satellite internet as a crucial step toward building an inclusive digital economy and achieving our ambitious goal of $15 billion in IT exports by 2030,” he added. At present, the government is working to establish a technical and regulatory framework for satellite internet service providers. Meanwhile, three operators from different countries—Starlink, OneWeb, and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology—have expressed interest in launching their services in Pakistan.

Additionally, Pakistan’s Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has recently developed the capacity to launch PAKSAT-HTS, which could provide satellite broadband internet services similar to those offered by foreign operators.

Saad Shah, an IT exporter and CEO of Hexalyze, stated that the availability of internet services through satellite technology would provide an alternative option for IT companies to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for their operations.

“In case of slow internet connectivity due to damage to submarine cables, IT companies, commercial banks, and industries could switch to satellite internet services, preventing huge losses while continuing to serve both foreign and local clients,” he said. “The availability of satellite internet services in Pakistan will also enhance the country’s reputation in the eyes of foreign clients, increasing their confidence in outsourcing business to Pakistani companies.”

He further noted that satellite internet services could benefit various sectors in Pakistan, including e-commerce, freelancing, and banking, particularly in remote and mountainous areas.

Currently, a few companies in Pakistan provide satellite communication services, telephony, and broadband, but their operations remain limited and unaffordable for a significant segment of society. In recent weeks, the well-known satellite internet provider Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has made strides toward launching its services in Pakistan.

The minimum cost of satellite internet is projected at Rs. 20,000 per connection; however, prices may decrease in the future as new and existing players introduce competitive pricing.

Dr Noman Said, an IT exporter and CEO of SI Global Solutions, stated that satellite internet services would boost SIFC-focused sectors, including IT, textiles, agriculture, and mining, attracting both foreign and local investment while simultaneously promoting exports.

“This internet service is an effective tool for transforming the education, health, and tourism sectors in rural and remote areas of the country,” he said. “Satellite internet could reshape work culture by providing skilled youth with opportunities to work remotely for foreign companies as freelancers.”

With Pakistan’s rapidly growing internet penetration and an increasingly digital economy, the expansion of satellite internet services could address critical connectivity gaps and improve the overall quality of internet services. However, its success depends on addressing challenges through collaboration, policy clarity, and affordability, he concluded.