LAHORE - Four matches decided on the second day of the International Musheer Rabbani Memorial 5-A-Side Hockey Tournament at Mini Astro Turf Olympian Hanif Khan Hockey Stadium. Lions thrashed Sultans 8-2 while Gladiators outplayed Dolphins 4-2 win. The Sultans and Spartans battled to a gripping 3-3 draw while the day concluded with Lions edging past Gladiators 5-4.