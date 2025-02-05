Wednesday, February 05, 2025
ICBC-themed train runs on Chinese New Year

Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Orange Line Metro Rail Transit System celebrated Chinese New Year at Anarkali Station (Station #13) with a vibrant cultural event, bringing together passengers, Chinese employees, and distinguished guests. Mr. Xu Mingming, Head of Corporate Banking at ICBC Lahore Branch, Mr. Ozair Shah from PMA, Mr. Tan Zidong , CEO Orange Line Metro Train and other attended the event while festivities included a Calligraphy Competition, Quiz Competition, and Prize Pong, engaging passengers in interactive celebrations. Adding to the excitement, Confucius Institute students performed a Chinese song, while Orange Line employees delivered a spectacular Lion Dance, filling the station with energy and cultural vibrancy. A cake-cutting ceremony symbolized the unity between the Chinese and Pakistani communities.Further enhancing the festive spirit, the ICBC-themed train was beautifully decorated to mark the occasion, creating an immersive Chinese New Year experience for passengers. As the train traversed the city, travelers enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, with many expressing appreciation for the thoughtful cultural initiative.

Staff Reporter

