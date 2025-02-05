ICCI keen to join hands with govt to ensure economic stability

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has underscored the vital role of a strong partnership between the government and the business community in tackling the country’s economic challenges and paving the way for sustainable growth. Speaking at a ceremony held at the Chamber House, Qureshi commended the government for its recent achievements, including the stabilization of the dollar, reduction in markup rates, and controlling inflation.

He emphasized that the ICCI is fully committed to working alongside the government to ensure continued economic stability. “The initiatives being undertaken by the government are a step in the right direction, and we are optimistic that they will create a favorable environment for businesses to thrive, which will directly contribute to the nation’s economic prosperity,” Qureshi said. Qureshi also praised the Federal Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb for his proactive approach in addressing tax-related issues with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, aiming for faster resolution of disputes between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and taxpayers. He proposed the establishment of a Dispute Resolution Committee consisting of members from both the ICCI and the FBR, which would streamline dispute resolution, reduce litigation costs, and foster a collaborative business environment.

Furthermore, Qureshi called for the creation of an FBR facilitation desk at the ICCI, similar to the ones already operating for TDAP, NADRA, FTO, and Police Verification, to improve coordination and support the business community. He also emphasized the importance of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of the economy. Qureshi proposed extending tax exemptions to startups and small e-commerce businesses while offering incentives to promote entrepreneurship. Lastly, he advocated for special incentives for Special Economic Zones in the region to foster the growth of businesses and enhance regional economic development.