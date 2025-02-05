Imran’s letter hasn’t landed: Security sources

ISLAMABAD - The letter reportedly written by PTI founder Imran Khan to Army Chief General Asim Munir the other day has not yet been received, highly credible sources confirmed Tuesday.

The security sources said that jailed Imran Khan’s letter written on several political and legal issues to the army chief has not been received.

According to them, a news has appeared in the media that the founder of PTI has written a letter to the army chief.

The security sources said that if any issue needs to be discussed, it should be taken up with political leadership of the country, as there is no interest in reading any such letter.

Founder chairman PTI Imran Khan’s attorney Faisal Chaudhry on Monday had confirmed that the PTI founder had written a six-point letter to the chief of army staff, carrying several points, the first of which is related to alleged fraudulent February 08, 2024 elections and the defeat of money launderers, the second point in the letter is about the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the rule of law and the judiciary being affected, while the PTI founder has also referred to the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict in the letter.