Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Islamabad’s Serena Interchange renamed as Jinnah Square

INP
February 05, 2025
ISLAMABAD   -   Newly-constructed Serena Chowk Interchange was renamed as Jinnah Square and a statue of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also installed at the interchange in Islamabad on Tuesday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Jinnah Square. The project includes three underpasses. One underpass is already complete and operational for all kinds of traffic. Work on connecting roads will be completed soon while the interchange is decorated with attractive lights and beautiful flowers and trees for the today’s ceremony.

INP

