Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Jazz and Netsol secure wins in Corporate Challenge Cup

Staff Reporter
February 05, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Jazz and Netsol emerging victorious in their respective matches in the 6th Corporate Challenge Cup at various grounds. At Aligarh Cricket Ground, Model Town, Jazz defeated LCI in a one-sided contest. Batting first, Jazz posted an imposing total of 212/5. In response, LCI crumbled under pressure, managing only 51 runs, handing Jazz a massive victory. M Asim of Jazz was named man of the match. In another match of the day, Netsol defeated Monde by 6 wickets. Batting first, Monde set a target of 180/5 while batting first. However, Netsol chased down the target, losing just four wickets. Adnan Butt was declared player of the match. AZHAR KHAN

Staff Reporter

