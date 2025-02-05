JI to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day across province

HYDERABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh had announced that it would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today (February 5) with full enthusiasm across the province, from Karachi to Kashmore. According to a provincial statement, rallies, protests, human chains, and seminars will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Tando Adam, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Kashmore, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, and Thatta among other districts.

JI’s central, provincial, and local leaders, alongwith representatives from other political and social organisations, will address these events.

Notable leaders leading the demonstrations include JI Deputy General Secretary Mumtaz Hussain Sehto in Sukkur, Provincial Ameer Kashif Saeed Sheikh in Dadu, Provincial General Secretary Muhammad Yousuf in Mirpurkhas, Provincial Vice Ameer Hafiz Nasrullah Channa in Kashmore, Prof Nizamuddin Memon in Shikarpur, Muhammad Afzal Arain in Nawabshah, and senior leader Asadullah Bhutto alongwith Ameer-e-Halqa Munam Zafar Khan in Karachi. JI Sindh spokesperson Mujahid Channa stated that India has long been occupying Kashmir and subjecting its people to brutal oppression. He condemned the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status and described the region as the world’s largest open prison.

He reaffirmed JI’s commitment to raising its voice for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and against Indian atrocities on all available platforms.