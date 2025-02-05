Jirga to convene in Kohat for peace talks in Kurram

A jirga comprising representatives from both factions is set to convene in Kohat on Thursday to discuss measures for restoring peace in Kurram district.

Jirga member Irshad Hussain Bangash confirmed that the meeting will focus on ensuring sustainable peace in the region.

He emphasized that both sides are committed to reopening the Thall-Parachinar Road for regular transportation as soon as possible.

Another jirga member, Fakhar Zaman, stated that the session will also review progress on the implementation of the peace agreement. "Efforts are underway to facilitate the reopening of the Thall-Parachinar Road," he added.