Kashmir a matter of deep consideration

The ancient Jews (Israel) established a bad reputation in the history of the world and on the other side, the Jews (India) of the present age are also being cursed by the whole world. Today, the sacrifices of the Palestinians against the brutalities of Israel are common. At the same time, the murder of more than 100,000 innocent Kashmiris is demanding justice. The incomplete agenda of the division of Hind needs solution since 1947.

The deceit of independent Kashmir

The third option of the independent Kashmir is also discussed other than the two acknowledged options by the UN. The ignorant youths and the people who are well-aware of the realities of life are requested to keep in mind the history of Bangladesh which is 1500 km away from Pakistan. After the few months of the establishment of Pakistan, such an atmosphere was created there, where truth was mingled with falsehood and the concept of independence without the ideology of Pakistan was promoted (an independence with the help and supervision of India). The misleading leadership really got the independence within 23 years. They had their own flag, national anthem and a map. But on 5th August 2024, the third generation of Bangladesh brought a revolution and got rid of the Indian slavery. It happened after 53 years. The old and the young equally participated in this revolution. We have been advising and warning the youths of Bangladesh, “The support of the enemy enveloped in sympathy is nothing but slavery. You can quarrel with your brothers for getting the rights. But it will be extremely difficult to become free of the pretended sympathies of the enemy.” Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and his daughter Hasina Wajid; the so-called freedom fighters put the previous East Pakistan and the present Bangladesh into a worsening situation. The regime has been changed now but the Bangalis have to do a lot of things for the achievement of the social, cultural, political, and geographical and defence freedom. In 1971, it seemed possible to achieve the rights within the framework of Pakistan within two or three years. But now after passing half of a century, they are still helpless and far from the complete freedom.

Those youth who are in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in Azad Kashmir or in abroad, they must understand that independent Kashmir is the second defensive line of India, more helpless political entity than Bangladesh. The policy makers of India have been trying their best that no plebiscite could be held to decide the fate of Kashmir, because if they have to retreat apparently, Kashmir could be given the status of an independent state, so that it could become a dependent state of India like Bhutan etc. Therefore, they are working day and night to develop the communication system in Occupied Kashmir. The balance of population is also being disturbed rapidly.

In the present situation, I would like to advise the young generation that they must understand that all that glitters is not gold. The pretended help of the enemy is a part of deception. The problems can be solved in the framework of Pakistan easily. It is natural and suitable. There can be some mishandlings but overall Pakistan has supported Kashmiris. Many sacrifices were made before and after 1947 for Kashmir cause. So, we should learn a lesson from the experience of Bangla Desh and focus on the right of self-determination settled by the UN resolutions.

THE BASIC ROLE OF AZAD KASHMIR GOVT

The basic role of the Azad Kashmir Govt was to organize public opinion for plebiscite and to promote the freedom movement of Kashmir. But if we consider the role of Muzaffarabad Govt we’ll come to know that except the few examples, practically govt has become the musical chair for the politicians. There is a group of few people that rules after changing their parties. This unfortunate situation should be changed.

THE ISSUE OF THE PARLIAMENTARY KASHMIR COMMITTEE

Pakistani Parliamentary Kashmir Committee has always been an enigma to us. The elected representatives have been leading it for many years. But unluckily, the committee has never proved itself as innovative and dynamic in offering its responsibilities except in the leadership of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan. No doubt the President of the Committee has been enjoying the full protocol and other benefits too. But no remedy could be found for the miseries of the wronged and deprived people of Kashmir, who are under the rigorous control of almost 1 million armed forces.

SUGGESTIONS FOR THE GOVT

There is fear and silence in Occupied Kashmir. The reason is that there is no sense of responsibility in the statements of the different govts, ministries and spokesmen.

The govt and the people of Pakistan should remember their Kashmiri brothers in this critical situation and take the following measures.

• Meaningful diplomatic efforts should be done.

• Adopt a careful strategy on media and social media.

• The political, religious, social, welfare and media organizations should play an active role in favour of wronged and helpless Kashmiri brothers.

• Serious steps should be taken in the field of law and research.

• The people who have struggled in the UN for Kashmiris should be morally supported.

• Peace and stability should be maintained in Pakistan.

• The govt should have a dialogue with the opposition parties.

• The armed forces should focus on the defence of Pakistan only.

• No proposal except the plebiscite according to the resolutions of the UN should be adopted. We should spend all our energy for this single solution. We should understand that so-called intermediation or drawing room formulas should be avoided.

If it is not done, the time will pass swiftly and Kashmir will turn into another Spain. The question is that if the Govt of Pakistan and its powerful sections want to do anything?

Prof Khursheed Ahmad