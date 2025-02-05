Kashmir conundrum: issue beyond borders

As Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, 2025, the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains unresolved, stuck between diplomatic stalemates, media narratives, and shifting global priorities. What began as a territorial dispute in 1947 has now transformed into a geopolitical and media battleground, where the voices of Kashmiri people struggle to be heard amid power struggles between Pakistan, India, and international stakeholders.

In 2025, the media landscape plays a crucial role in shaping the global narrative of Kashmir, with governments on both sides controlling how the issue is perceived domestically and internationally. Meanwhile, the plight of Kashmiri civilians who face human rights violations, internet blackouts, and militarization continues to be overshadowed by global conflicts such as the wars in Gaza, Ukraine etc.

Indian media portrays Kashmir as an integral part of India, highlighting militancy and cross-border terrorism as justifications for military presence. News channels and government-aligned journalists push the “terrorism in Kashmir” narrative, diverting attention from human rights concerns.

Pakistani media highlights Indian atrocities in Kashmir, with a focus on extrajudicial killings, demographic changes, and violations of religious and political freedoms. However, censorship and state narratives also influence the portrayal of Kashmir’s struggle.

Western media, including the BBC, Al Jazeera, and Reuters, covers Kashmir sporadically, often based on political developments rather than ground realities. The lack of continuous coverage limits global awareness and diplomatic pressure.

The revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which removed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, led to internet blackouts, media crackdowns, and suppression of local journalists. Even in 2025, Kashmiri activists struggle to report events due to surveillance, arrests, and censorship. Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram have become battlegrounds where both Indian and Pakistani digital activists push their versions of the Kashmir issue. However, reports indicate algorithmic suppression of pro-Kashmir content, further limiting global reach. The accounts of Pakistani activists got banned after posting the atrocities on Kashmiris.

The Kashmir issue is beyond the borders now, the conflict has historically been viewed through the lens of military confrontations and political disputes, it has now entered a new phase of non-kinetic warfare—one that threatens the very identity, culture, and heritage of Kashmiris.

Beyond the barbed wires and the Line of Control (LoC), a quiet yet dangerous transformation is taking place. Demographic changes, economic marginalization, and cultural erasure are being used as tools to alter the very fabric of Kashmir. If left unchecked, this war on identity will not only impact Kashmiris in IIOJK but will also have serious consequences for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), creating a crisis that will echo across generations. This isn’t just about land; it’s about the erasure of a centuries-old cultural heritage. With every new settler, commercial project, and policy shift, Kashmiris find themselves further marginalized in their own homeland. Traditional Kashmiri language, cuisine, handicrafts, and jewelry symbols of a rich and unique civilization are at risk of extinction.

In this context, Pakistan carries a historic and moral responsibility not just to raise political slogans but to actively preserve, promote, and protect Kashmiri culture. This responsibility extends beyond diplomacy and requires a comprehensive strategy that incorporates media, academia, and development initiatives.

Pakistan must move beyond reactive policies and adopt a proactive approach to safeguard Kashmiri identity, not only in AJK but across the world. The Kashmir issue extends beyond territorial disputes and military conflicts it is now a battle for cultural survival. The erasure of Kashmiri identity through demographic changes, suppression of language, and economic marginalisation poses a serious threat. To counter this, Pakistan must take concrete steps to preserve and promote Kashmiri heritage. Kashmiri cuisine, including Rogan Josh, Yakhni Pulao, and Harissa, should be introduced through culinary festivals and cultural events, while efforts must be made to safeguard the Kashmiri language through courses, publications, and digital platforms.

The media must move beyond symbolic gestures and integrate Kashmiri culture into mainstream storytelling through dramas, documentaries, and social media campaigns. Think tanks and scholars should actively research and write on Kashmir’s identity crisis and non-kinetic warfare strategies. Additionally, NGOs and civil society must focus on socio-economic projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to empower its people and strengthen cultural roots. Tourism in AJK should be expanded to showcase its historical and cultural significance, keeping the global spotlight on IIOJK. Hosting international conferences, exhibitions, and diplomatic events in AJK will contrast its governance model with the suppression in IIOJK, creating a strong counter-narrative. Pakistan’s role must go beyond political advocacy preserving Kashmir’s cultural identity is just as crucial as its political future. If the world forgets Kashmir’s essence, its struggle for self-determination will become even more challenging.

Mahnoor Qureshi

Mahnoor Qureshi is a broadcast journalist and a media strategist. She can be reached out at mahnoorqureshi06@gmail.com